Grayson McCall transfer portal rumors: 7 destinations for Coastal Carolina QB
6. South Carolina Gamecocks
This is very much the stay-close-to-home option for McCall. A native of the Charlotte area, he's spent the past five years (including his redshirt freshman season in 2019) in Conway, SC, not too far from home. But as he looks to likely level up as he transfers, perhaps he could look to the SEC and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Spencer Rattler is on his way out and there isn't a certain replacement on Shane Beamer's roster right now. McCall, however, could be a shot in the arm for the Gamecocks. Moreover, his mobility could prove highly beneficial depending on how adequately the offensive line gets worked on this offseason.
South Carolina had a dismal 2023 campaign, but McCall could be the right quarterback newcomer to help stop the bleeding or, even better, help jumpstart a rebound season in 2024.
5. Mississippi State Bulldogs
With Jeff Lebby coming to town in Starkville, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have a lot to still be decided. Chief among those decisions is who will play quarterback for the team in the 2024 season as Will Rogers, a 12,000-yard passer with the program, is also in the transfer portal now.
But McCall offers a lot of similarities to a player Lebby recently worked with at Oklahoma, Dillon Gabriel. The lefty Gabriel is arguably a more talented pure thrower, but Lebby and the Sooners typically took advantage of his mobility and put him in advantageous situations often. That's something that McCall would seemingly fit right into.
The big question for Mississippi State would be how they could compete in terms for brand and NIL among the list of Grayson McCall suitors. Without question, however, it's a call that Lebby and his staff need to make.