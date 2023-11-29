Grayson McCall transfer portal rumors: 7 destinations for Coastal Carolina QB
4. Michigan State Spartans
Congratulations on the Michigan State job, Jonathan Smith. One problem to address: All of your quarterbacks are now in the transfer portal. So you might want to get Grayson McCall or anyone who can run an offense on the horn.
Kaitin Houser, Noah Kim and Sam Leavitt have all left the Spartans amid the coaching change, putting their names in the portal. That leaves Michigan State in a spot with Smith's arrival where they need to make some big changes. Most agree that former 4-star recruit Aidan Chiles could follow Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State, which would be a huge help.
But Chiles was a 2023 recruit with little experience. Specifically as Smith tries to set a baseline for the Spartans in his new job, would it not be advantageous for him to find a proven commodity like McCall to take over the offense in 2024 before giving the keys to Chiles? It's a possibility and, frankly, might be the best option for Michigan State to start picking up the mess left by Mel Tucker.
3. Auburn Tigers
We don't need to rehash the obvious narrative that Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers need a quarterback for the 2024 season. They landed Payton Thorne late in the process last offseason, buteveryone even in the moment believed that was a stopgap option that could easily be upgraded over in the coming years.
So with another quarterback of McCall's caliber putting his name in the transfer portal, you're damn right that Freeze and Auburn should put themselves in the mix.
When you look at McCall's best years from 2020-22 under Jamey Chadwell, he operated in a manner very similarly to what we've seen Freeze have a lot of success with at QB in his offenses. He can throw the ball extremely well, but his mobility on and outside of designed runs really opens things up further. If Auburn can keep adding more talent and land McCall, they could be sneaky dangerous in the SEC next season.