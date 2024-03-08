Green Bay Packers 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft ahead of free agency
The Green Bay Packers land a speedy wide receiver and some defensive help in this seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
By Sam Penix
Round 3, Pick 88 - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Rumor has it that if the Packers and Aaron Jones cannot agree on a pay cut to reduce Jones' $17.6 million cap hit for this season the team will release him. A.J. Dillon is already a free agent, so there is a very real possibility that Green Bay will need two new running backs, and at the minimum, they will need one.
This draft class lacks an elite RB prospect, but there should be a lot of value to be found in the middle rounds, and Benson is part of that group. He's a solid 6-foot 216 pounds with 4.39 speed. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry over the past two seasons at Florida State while running for 23 touchdowns. He still needs to develop more with his vision and decision-making, but head coach Matt LaFleur should be able to maximize his physical tools.
Round 3, Pick 91 - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Yale's Pro Day isn't until Apr. 3, which is when we'll get the chance to see Amegadjie test athletically. He did measure in at the Combine, however, and is a very well-built 6-foot-5, 323 pounds with super-long 36.125-inch arms.
He's got all the physical tools to be a successful tackle at the next level and ideally would be able to sit and develop for a year or two.
Zach Tom has become a pretty solid player on the right side, and will probably be due for an extension sometime soon. The David Bakhtiari situation will hopefully have some clarity within a week, but whether he returns or not, taking a talented project in Amegadjie is a good use of an extra third-round pick.