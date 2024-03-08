Green Bay Packers 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft ahead of free agency
The Green Bay Packers land a speedy wide receiver and some defensive help in this seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
By Sam Penix
Round 4, Pick 127 - Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
Dorlus was considered a potential first-round pick prior to the season, and had a solid year, putting up a career-high five sacks for the Ducks. His consensus rank has dropped 26 spots since the Combine, and that's because Dorlus is looking like a tweener.
At 6-foot-3 283 pounds, he's built like a power EDGE, but his athletic testing is fairly poor compared to defensive ends. When compared to interior defenders, he's fast and explosive, but his weight is in the fifth percentile. His shuttle time was very poor for either position, which is concerning.
Still, he's a strong player with a good variety of pass-rush moves, and his talent is worth a shot in the fourth round to see if new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can find an effective role for him.
Round 5, Pick 168 - Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
Eboigbe stands 6-foot-4, 297 pounds and has lots of power in his frame. He's not a great athlete, but he's a functionally sound player who can be a designated run-stopper and provide quality depth on the line.
Round 6, Pick 204 - Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois
Reiman made headlines with his tin-foil hat musings about birds, but he's a big target who tested fantastically at the Combine, and his calling card is his blocking at 6-foot-4, 271 pounds.
So getting a guy who can instantly make an impact in the run game who also has top-tier athletic ability would make Green Bay's tight end room very explosive.