Green Bay Packers 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft ahead of free agency
The Green Bay Packers land a speedy wide receiver and some defensive help in this seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 58 — Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
The cornerback position likely won't undergo as much change as safety, but the team will need a starting nickel, and that's where Sainristil can help.
He arrived at Michigan in 2019 as a wide receiver but caught only 37 passes over three seasons before switching to the other side of the ball. His transition was very successful, breaking up 12 passes and picking off seven passes, returning two for touchdowns.
Sainristil is undersized at 5-foot-9 182 pounds, but that's less of an issue in the slot, which is where he played primarily in college and where his NFL role lies.
At the NFL Combine, he showed off his excellent athletic traits, including a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical, and a 4.01-second short shuttle. That athleticism is evident on tape, as Sainristil possesses excellent explosiveness and agility, both of which are vital to have in the slot when the smallest false move can lead to instant separation. His WR pedigree is evident as well, as he has terrific ball skills as well as an advanced understanding of route patterns and zone drops.
As he continues to develop as a corner, Sainristil should continue to improve, and he has the potential to be one of the league's best slot CBs.