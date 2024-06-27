Heat Day 2 picks: When do Heat pick next?
The Miami Heat may look a bit different in 2024-25 and their 2024 NBA Draft picks could be part of the transformation.
The Heat have come close to an NBA Championship in recent years but Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo haven't been able to get over the hump. Now, Adebayo may be locked in with a new contract but Butler's future in Miami is uncertain.
Drafting the likes of Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez has worked out quite well for Miami. Who's next?
What picks do the Heat have in the second round of the NBA Draft?
The Heat used their first-round pick on Kel'el Ware out of Indiana at No. 15. That ended their involvement on Day 1 of the draft. On Day 2, they'll go again.
The next pick for Miami comes at No. 13 (43 overall) in the second round. Assuming the order doesn't change, they'll select after the 76ers and Hornets.
FanSided's Ian Levy named a 3-and-D wing and a Swiss army knife as the Heat's main needs in the draft. They didn't address either of those needs in drafting Ware, a floor-spacing big who should pair well with Adebayo.
In the second round, Miami will be in position to take a flier on a underdeveloped or underappreciated talent that remains on the board. Picking halfway through the round though, it's impossible to say who will still be available. It will come down to Pat Riley and Eric Spoelstra identifying the right fit.
Last year, the Heat got a steal with Jaquez at No. 18 out of UCLA. The year before they picked up Nikola Jovic out of Serbia at No. 27. Their last second round addition was KZ Okpala via the Suns. He didn't last long. Miami will hope to get more out of the next one.