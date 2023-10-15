Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 7: Michael Penix Jr. the new favorite
- Michael Penix Jr. has his Heisman moment against Oregon
- Caleb Williams puts up a dud performance vs. Notre Dame
- Drake Maye picks up statement win, stats don't follow
By Scott Rogust
Last year, the Heisman power rankings were loaded with SEC quarterbacks. This year, it's not really the case. There is really one quarterback in the conference that truly stands out, and it's Jayden Daniels of LSU. He can do it all and put up video game-like numbers through the air and on the run. Even though LSU had two losses on the year, Daniels is still a viable Heisman candidate. Let's not forget that Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 despite Louisville losing four games that year.
In Week 7, Daniels and LSU dropped 48 points on Auburn, who could only muster 18 points. Daniels threw for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 20-of-27 pass attempts. Daniels was again a threat on the run picking up 93 yards on 11 carries.
Daniels will face off against Army next week. The game after is against Alabama, whom Daniels beat last year.
Last week, Dillon Gabriel entered the Heisman Trophy power rankings with an impressive showing against the Texas Longhorns. After all, he did lead the Oklahoma Sooners to a 34-30 victory on their final drive of the game, where he completed all four pass attempts for 58 yards and a touchdown.
This season, Gabriel recorded 1,878 yards, 16 touchdowns, and two interceptions on a 72.3 completion percentage, and 208 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 48 carries.
As long as Oklahoma keeps winning games and Gabriel keeps playing the way he has this year, he will undoubtedly climb up this list and may very well get a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Gabriel does have an advantage since Oklahoma's remaining schedule isn't entirely tough on paper.