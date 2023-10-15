Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 7: Michael Penix Jr. the new favorite
- Michael Penix Jr. has his Heisman moment against Oregon
- Caleb Williams puts up a dud performance vs. Notre Dame
- Drake Maye picks up statement win, stats don't follow
By Scott Rogust
Last week, the North Carolina Tar Heels offense and quarterback Drake Maye had a huge day at the expense of the Syracuse Orange. In Week 7, the Tar Heels faced off against the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes, who last week bungled a would-be victory into a disappointing loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Maye and North Carolina did suffer a scare in the first half, as they trailed 17-14 at halftime. But in the third quarter, Maye helped the Tar Heels take the lead and pull away, notably with three touchdowns in those 15 minutes of regulation. Two of those touchdowns were thrown to Tez Walker, who put up three touchdown receptions in his first game back. The Tar Heels picked up the 41-31 victory.
In the game, Maye completed 17-of-33 pass attempts for 273 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
North Carolina is now 6-0 on the year, and look to be a lock to make it to the ACC Championship Game, likely against Florida State.
The Oregon Ducks may have very well gotten the win over the No. 7 Washington Huskies had they taken the point. Head coach Dan Lanning got a bit too cute with his play calling on fourth downs, resulting in zero conversions on three attempts. Eventually, that resulted in Washington stealing the victory away from them.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took the football downfield on the final drive of the game, putting the team in field goal range. With the chance to force overtime, Camden Lewis shanked the kick wide right to clinch the 36-33 loss.
Despite the loss, Nix still had a great game. Nix completed 33-of-44 pass attempts for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Not to mention his ability to extend plays with his legs, something he has shown prominently in his two seasons with the Ducks.