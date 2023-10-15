Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 7: Michael Penix Jr. the new favorite
- Michael Penix Jr. has his Heisman moment against Oregon
- Caleb Williams puts up a dud performance vs. Notre Dame
- Drake Maye picks up statement win, stats don't follow
By Scott Rogust
For the first time this season, Caleb Williams is no longer at the top of the Heisman Trophy power rankings. Last week, Williams had probably the worst game of the season but still carried the Trojans to a triple-overtime victory over the Arizona Wildcats.
This week, Williams led USC to their first loss of the season.
With the Washington Huskies defeating the Oregon Ducks, the Trojans needed to win to rise in the AP Top 25 rankings. The thing is, Williams was off at South Bend against the No. 21 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The tone was set with a brutal interception on the opening drive, and Notre Dame responded three plays later with a touchdown. Williams threw three interceptions in the game, all resulting in Notre Dame scoring touchdowns.
Yes, the defense has been dreadful for the Trojans over recent weeks, but Williams played a significant role in the loss. Wiliams was off, and Notre Dame's ferocious defense capitalized nearly every time.
Williams threw for 199 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions while completing 23-of-37 pass attempts.
There is now a new leader in the Heisman power rankings, and it's another Pac-12 quarterback.
Michael Penix Jr. had his Heisman moment this season, all coming at the expense of the Oregon Ducks. Because of that and Williams' performance against Notre Dame, Penix is now the leader in the power rankings.
Penix had thrown for three touchdowns, but the Huskies were on the verge of losing 33-29 to the Oregon Ducks had they converted on a fourth-and-three. But Bo Nix failed to connect with Tez Johnson for the first down.
The senior quarterback for Washington just needed two plays to give the team the lead. He connected with Ja'Lynn Polk on a 34-yard completion and hit Rome Odunze for the 18-yard touchdown to give Washington the lead and eventually the win. He did this all while cramping up late in the game.
Penix completed 22-of-37 pass attempts for 302 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
The Pac-12 quarterbacks of Penix, Williams, and Nix all have a tough stretch for the remainder of their schedules. But it's the Washington signal caller who is in the driver's seat to take home the Heisman.