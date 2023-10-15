Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 7: Michael Penix Jr. the new favorite
- Michael Penix Jr. has his Heisman moment against Oregon
- Caleb Williams puts up a dud performance vs. Notre Dame
- Drake Maye picks up statement win, stats don't follow
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Longhorns had to sit an extra week with their crushing loss to the rival Oklahoma Sooners. Quarterback Quinn Ewers had three turnovers in the game, one of which wasn't really his fault. But Ewers still put up good numbers -- 346 passing yards and 31 completions on 37 attempts.
On the year, Ewers has thrown for 1,704 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 69.6 percent of his passes. Additionally, Ewers ran for 60 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries.
Ewers will face the Houston Cougars next Saturday, Oct. 21. From here on out, Ewers will have to play well for the rest of the season to ensure they clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The Colorado Buffaloes were looking to pick up their fifth win of the season at the expense of the Stanford Cardinal. They led 29-0 at halftime and ESPN gave them a 99.8 percent chance to win early on in the third quarter. But then, the Buffaloes were outscored 36-7 in the second half, had to go to double overtime, and lost 46-40 to the Cardinal.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a relatively good game, but he did contribute to the loss. In double overtime, Sanders looked to evade defensive pressure, ran backward, and forced a throw into the end zone. However that pass landed right in the hands of Alaka'i Gilman. Four plays later, Joshua Kartey kicked the game-winning field goal.
Sanders completed 33-of-47 pass attempts for 400 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, while running for 37 yards on 13 carries.
Even with the good numbers, there are more viable candidates to win the Heisman Trophy this season. So, Sanders does drop down our list as a result.