Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 9: Dillon Gabriel falls
- Dillon Gabriel suffers first loss of season
- Caleb Williams wins ugly game vs. Cal
- Is Michael Penix Jr. still the favorite?
- Bo Nix dominates Utah
By Scott Rogust
After last week, the Florida State Seminoles are in the driver's seat to earn a berth in the ACC Championship Game, as they are the lone undefeated team in the conference. That's due in part to North Carolina losing to Virginia, and Florida State beating Duke. Quarterback Jordan Travis helped lead the Seminoles over the Blue Devils. In Week 9, Travis took on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Well, the game was over by halftime, as Florida State led Wake Forest by the score of 34-7. Travis opened things up with a 13-yard touchdown run on Florida State's first drive of the game. In the second quarter, Travis threw three touchdown passes, two of which were to star wide receiver Keon Coleman.
In the 41-16 win, Travis completed 22-of-35 pass attempts for 359 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 29 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Another week, another undefeated team handed their first loss of the season. This week, it's the Oklahoma Sooners. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel had, perhaps, the easiest path to the Heisman Trophy, considering he was playing in the Big 12 and not the Pac-12. All he had to do was continue playing strong and win out the rest of the season.
But then they ran into the Kansas Jayhawks, a team that had not beaten Oklahoma since 1997. Welp, that streak came to an end on Saturday.
Gabriel got off to a rough start, as he threw a pick-six on the opening drive and had a turnover on downs in the following drive, which ultimately put the team down 14-0 early on. But he would play hero late in the game, putting Oklahoma up 33-32 with over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a one-yard touchdown run. However, Kansas would pick up the win on a nine-yard touchdown run by Devin Neal
It was a day to forget for Gabriel in terms of passing the football, as he completed 14-of-19 attempts for just 171 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. But, Gabriel did make up for it in the running game, picking up 64 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
Next week, Gabriel will look to get back in the win column with a win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.