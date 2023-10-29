Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 9: Dillon Gabriel falls
- Dillon Gabriel suffers first loss of season
- Caleb Williams wins ugly game vs. Cal
- Is Michael Penix Jr. still the favorite?
- Bo Nix dominates Utah
By Scott Rogust
The North Carolina Tar Heels' chances of making the College Football Playoff are officially over. Last week, they lost to the Virginia Cavaliers. This week, they had to play a trap game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who beat the Miami Hurricanes this season.
North Carolina is now 6-2 on the year after a 46-42 loss to Georgia Tech. Let's preface by saying that this loss isn't on quarterback Drake Maye, who did everything in his power to help the Tar Heels win. But a missed field goal and an unfortunate fumble causing an injury to wide receiver Tez Walker in the fourth quarter clinched the loss.
Maye completed 17 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts while running for 58 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
The Michigan Wolverines were on a bye this weekend, so there is no updated on quarterback J.J. McCarthy in regard to a latest performance. What is known is that he is skyrocketing up odds boards in the Heisman voting. While that's all well and good, he hasn't exactly been putting up ridiculous numbers like Caleb Williams or Michael Penix Jr.
This season, McCarthy threw for 1,799 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 78.1 percent of his passes.
As has been the case in years past, the top player on the top program will be a Heisman finalist. Look last year when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was named a finalist. He didn't put up video game statistics. So, if Michigan is to remain undefeated and win the Big Ten Championship, McCarthy will receive an invite to New York.