Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 9: Dillon Gabriel falls
- Dillon Gabriel suffers first loss of season
- Caleb Williams wins ugly game vs. Cal
- Is Michael Penix Jr. still the favorite?
- Bo Nix dominates Utah
By Scott Rogust
The college football season has just concluded Week 9, and that means we are going to get a look at the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season this Tuesday. There were plenty of fallout this weekend, such as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners losing their first game of the season to the Kansas Jayhawks, the North Carolina Tar Heels losing their second consecutive game at the expense of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and No. 8 Oregon Ducks blowing out the No. 13 Utah Utes.
As is the case, the games have an impact on our Heisman Trophy power rankings for this season. There is one new player on this list, and that's due to Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers falling out of the Top 10 after suffering a grade 2 AC joint sprain last week and is essentially out indefinitely, despite the week-to-week designation given by head coach Steve Sarkisian.
So, who is the new player on this list? Is there a new favorite to win the Heisman? Take a look at our latest power rankings to find out.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 9 edition
The Colorado Buffaloes returned from the bye week, which was needed after they blew a 29-0 lead to the Stanford Cardinal and subsequently lost 46-43 in double overtime. But, their schedule is tough upon their return, starting this Saturday against the No. 23 UCLA Bruins.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders couldn't do much against the Bruins defense. By that, we mean, he didn't put up the numbers like college football fans have been used to seeing this weekend. That can be credited with the fact he was sacked seven times in the game.
The game would get out of reach for the Buffaloes in the fourth quarter after a seven-yard touchdown run by Collin Schlee to extend their lead to 28-9. Colorado would get a late touchdown on an 18-yard pass to Jimmy Horn Jr., but it wasn't enough, as they lost 28-16.
Sanders completed 27-of-43 pass attempts for 217 yards and a touchdown.
There is a new name to add to our Power Rankings, and that's Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. It's hard to deny how talented Harrison is during his entire time at Columbus. He's so highly regarded, that NFL scouts were salivating at the thought of drafting him at C.J. Stroud's Pro Day earlier this year. He has lived up to that hype throughout this season, and could very well be a Top Three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
On Saturday, the Buckeyes took on the Wisconsin Badgers, and Harrison had himself a game. Harrison caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown was a 16-yard reception in the second quarter to extend Ohio State's lead to 10-0. His second-scoring reception was a 19-yarder to pull the team ahead 17-10 in the third quarter.
This season, Harrison recorded 48 receptions for 889 yards and eight touchdowns.
As long as Harrison is healthy and playing at a high level, Ohio State has a chance. That has been evident through their first eight games, as they are a perfect 8-0.