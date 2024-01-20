4 Astros stars who may not be back in 2025 thanks to Josh Hader's record deal
The Houston Astros signed Josh Hader to a long-term contract this week, making him the highest-paid reliever in MLB. However, that could be bad news for some Astros stars.
By Mark Powell
3. The Houston Astros don't have a plan with Jose Altuve
Jose Altuve is a fan favorite in Houston and if the Astros players are to be believed, pretty much the only member of their 2017 World Series team not to benefit from the sign-stealing scandal. Altuve admitted on The Baseball Insiders podcast to Robert Murray and Adam Weinrib that he and the Astros had yet to engage in contract discussions. This is a big issue for Houston given Altuve is set to enter free agency alongside Bregman next winter.
While a trade of Altuve is unlikely for many reason, the biggest of which being he is a franchise icon, should the Astros season go south just about anything is possible. Altuve plays second base and his range hasn't declined much over the years. He is set to be 34 years old at the end of his current deal, which would make him more willing to sign an extension in Houston, and perhaps an affordable one.
Still, the $95 million remaining on Hader's contract makes it all the more likely that the Astros would also let Altuve walk after this season and replace him from within. Reliable veterans don't grow on trees, but if Altuve's best days are behind him, why overpay for a hitter on the decline without much power to rely on?