Inside the Clubhouse: Jose Altuve sheds light on contract rumors, Verlander trade and more
Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve is a free agent after the 2024 season, and he tells FanSided that he has not had any discussions with the team about a new deal.
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is a free agent after the 2024 season, and general manager Dana Brown indicated in April that he wants to extend Altuve. But the two sides have not had discussions about a new contract, Altuve told The Baseball Insiders podcast on Monday.
“Nothing. Nope,” Altuve said, when asked about extension talks.
It would hardly be a surprise to see the Astros attempt to engage Altuve about a new contract in the offseason, but Altuve’s agent, Scott Boras, generally prefers to have his players establish their values on the open market. But Altuve values being in Houston and the Astros value having him as the face of its franchise, so perhaps there is a chance a deal can be reached before Altuve becomes a free agent.
Altuve, 33, has spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Houston Astros, slashing .307/.364/.471 with 208 home runs and 738 RBI. He won an MVP award in 2017, made eight All-Star game appearances, and emerged as one of baseball’s elite middle infielders. And in 72 games this season, he’s hitting .313/.399/.549 with 16 home runs and 42 RBI.
Jose Altuve talks Astros-Justin Verlander trade, Dusty Baker and more
Did you have any idea that a Verlander trade was happening before the public knew?
I had a really small idea and that it was getting bigger and bigger. You just don’t know until it really happens. Obviously, he makes our team better. He’s a great leader in the clubhouse. As a team we are really happy that he’s with the Houston Astros now.
The differences between Dusty Baker and A.J. Hinch
They’re both different. They’re both great. I’ve learned a lot from A.J. and Dusty. Obviously, Dusty has been in the game a little longer. He’ll be in the Hall of Fame as soon as he decides to go home. He’s very into the game, he worries about you, of course he wants you to do good as a team. But he also cares about you as a human being. He’s very emotional about it and we appreciate that.
Personality (is the biggest difference). Just like you and I are different, they are different too. They manage pretty similar, but they have their unique styles and they’re both great. A.J. is a great manager and he’s going to have a long career just like Dusty.
Has the possibility of you being inducted into Cooperstown entered your mind?
I think the Hall of Fame, or even 3000 hits, you think about it when you’re about to retire. I still want to play more baseball, so I haven’t really taken time to think about it. I’m going one game at a time and one hit at a time, and seeing what happens.
