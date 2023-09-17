Ian Eagle channels Taylor Swift dating rumors with Travis Kelce touchdown call
Travis Kelce is back to his TD-scoring ways for the Kansas City Chiefs, but Ian Eagle won't let the Taylor Swift rumors fade from memory.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed Travis Kelce back to the lineup on Sunday. As expected, Kelce was immediately valuable to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing game. He caught a nine-yard strike from Mahomes in the third quarter for a touchdown, expanding the KC lead to 14-6.
Kelce's value on the football field is unmatched at the tight end position. He's a dynamic pass-catcher with a unique blend of speed, physicality, and soft hands. Without an elite receiver to satisfy Mahomes' big-play inclinations, expect Kelce to be on the receiving end of many more touchdowns before season's end.
For all of Kelce's accomplishments on the field, however, his alleged off-field activities have been the primary topic of conversation in NFL circles lately. Rumor has it that Kelce is "quietly hanging out" with pop star Taylor Swift, recently split from actor Joe Alwyn.
There is no definitive confirmation that Kelce is actually dating Swift — or even "hanging out" as friends — but this unverified information has sent the internet into a frenzy. Swift is the most popular human on the planet these days and Kelce is one of football's brightest personalities, a fan favorite and two-time Super Bowl champion with more than his fair share of clout.
The rumors are so pervasive that even Ian Eagle's touchdown call on the Chiefs broadcast implemented a Swift reference.
Travis Kelce touchdown comes with Taylor Swift reference from Ian Eagle
It's impossible to know the truth about Kelce and Swift until either one comes public (if it's even happening). Swift has been touring the world all year and Kelce has been busy preparing for the NFL season. It seems like a difficult time to strike up romance, but such is life for high-profile athletes or celebrities. It's all about the small moments in between.
Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother and an Eagles offensive lineman (Swift is notably an Eagles fan), did not shoot down the rumors. If anything, he added fuel to the fire with an evasive answer. Safe to say Eagle's clever '1989' nod won't be the last Swift reference we hear in connection to Kelce. Also, the fact that his name is Eagle, and Swift is an Eagles fan, and Kelce beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl, is bound to spark more conspiracies from a certain corner of the internet. Nobody sparks online theorizing more than T-Swift.
There's no doubting Kelce's ability to find 'Blank Space' in the end zone, but it remains to be seen if Taylor will write his name.