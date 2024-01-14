Isaiah Bond transfer rumors: 5 teams who can steal portal's top player from Alabama
Isaiah Bond was the first Alabama player to enter the transfer portal after Kalen DeBoer was hired.
By John Buhler
3. Auburn Tigers stand a real chance for Isaiah Bond because of their DC
This is big. No doubt about it. A Nick Saban player would never consider transferring in-state to play for arch-rival Auburn. But you have to remember, this is Kalen DeBoer's team now. He has to earn everyone's respect in the SEC. Things are different down here. We wish him the best, but it just means more, dammit. And look who Auburn just added to its defensive coaching staff: Charles Kelly.
Kelly spent last year doing god knows what for Deion Sanders at Colorado. He is an Auburn alum and spent some time at Alabama on Saban's staff. This included the 2022 season where they were on the same Alabama team. Kelly was his primary recruiter coming out of high school, so one would think those connections remain strong. Of course, this is a very interesting time to be joining Auburn.
Two main holdovers from Bryan Harsin's staff in Zac Etheridge and Carnell "Cadillac" Williams just resigned from their posts. Etheridge looks to be heading to Houston, while it remains to be seen what Williams wants to do. Hugh Freeze is an excellent head coach, but Auburn needs to be something like an 8-4 football team next year for War Eagle Nation to maintain having confidence in him for 2025.
Bond being the guy who helped beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl only to flip to the Tigers would be unreal.