Isaiah Bond transfer rumors: 5 teams who can steal portal's top player from Alabama
Isaiah Bond was the first Alabama player to enter the transfer portal after Kalen DeBoer was hired.
By John Buhler
2. Georgia Bulldogs have a real shot at Isaiah Bond for so many reasons
Georgia may have already added guys like London Humphreys, Colbie Young and Michael Jackson III in the transfer portal, but what is one more weapon for one of the best teams in the nation? Not until Saturday morning did I think Georgia had any real shot at landing Bond because of its depth in the receiving corps. Then, the Dawgs landed Alabama's ace recruiter in Travaris Robinson as an assistant.
Robinson may coach up defensive backs, but he will be replacing Will Muschamp in a crucial role on Kirby Smart's staff. What you also have to remember is that Smart paid a visit to Bond's alma mater of Buford on Georgia's #FirstDayOut recruiting trip. Buford has often been a bugaboo for Smart to land talent, but maybe getting KJ Bolden to flip to the Dawgs from Florida State may open the floodgates?
Bond saw first-hand how good Georgia is a little more than a month ago. Saban preached the notion of iron sharpening iron throughout his Alabama tenure. With how well the Georgia defensive backs will be coached up, we could see Bond become a first-round talent after spending a year or two playing Between the Hedges. If he is done with Jalen Milroe, then go catch passes from Carson Beck.
Bond may not be Robinson's top target in the portal, but he is a voice Bond can trust over at Georgia.