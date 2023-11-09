Jalen Green used Team USA snub to fuel complete annihilation of Austin Reaves
Jalen Green had a huge performance against Austin Reaves and the Lakers. His Team USA snub was reportedly some extra motivation.
According to Jackson Gatlin, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reminded Jalen Green that Lakers' guard Austin Reaves made the FIBA USA team over him before the Rockets' blowout win over the Lakers. Green ended up with 28 points on 73 percent shooting from the floor. Austin Reaves didn't play well at all for the Lakers and was one of the reasons that the team was blown out by one of the youngest teams in the league.
The Rockets are slowly climbing, putting together a four-game win streak. Houston struggled in their first two games of the season but started to look a lot better in their loss against the Warriors. Ever since that Warriors loss, Houston hasn't let up. Before a major test on Sunday, the Rockets will face off against the Pelicans. This game is certainly winnable as New Orleans is struggling with injuries.
On Sunday, the Rockets will face their biggest test of the season as they face off against arguably the best team in the league, Denver at home. If Houston ends up keeping pace for the entire game against the Nuggets, they might end up being a sneaky play-in team.
What's motivating Jalen Green right now?
To be quite honest, Jalen Green's play this season is probably not motivated by a Team USA snub. Green would have probably mentioned the snub if it really bothered him. The Rockets in general should be a team that makes the play-in or better this season. The team upgraded by getting free-agent veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.
It was actually a bit concerning when the team lost their two games this season. Still, this is a team that shouldn't really make any real noise unless Green becomes even more of an offensive machine.