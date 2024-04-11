Jamal Murray tells Nuggets fans he wants to spend the rest of his career in Denver
Jamal Murray is happy in Denver and wants to spend the rest of his career with the Nuggets.
By Lior Lampert
After helping the Denver Nuggets pull out a massive late-season victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves to give the team sole possession of first place in the Western Conference, guard Jamal Murray sent a reassuring message to the crowd of Ball Arena as he enters the final year of his contract.
And the timing couldn't be much better, especially considering it was fan appreciation night.
Nuggets Jamal Murray says he wants to finish career in Denver
"I love Denver, I want to be here for the rest of my career," Murray said to conclude his postgame interview on Wednesday.
Murray has become a beloved player and member of the Denver community since the Nuggets spent the No. 7 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft on him. Even after he tore his ACL in 2021 and sat out the entire following season, the team and fan base stuck by him, and he rewarded their faith by bringing the first championship in franchise history this past season.
You can see, feel, and hear what returning to full strength and bringing the city of Denver a title meant to Murray, so it is not shocking to hear him say he wants to be a Nugget for life.
Murray and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic (who appears to be well on his way to winning the award for a third time in four seasons) have formed the most two-man game in the NBA, becoming a virtually unstoppable tandem.
Murray has never made an All-Star game, but he has established himself as one of the best floor generals in the Association, especially in clutch situations -- thanks to his uncanny ability to take and make tough shots. He has averaged 17.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game with .452/.379/.867 shooting splits across six seasons in Denver.
Making roughly $33.8 million this year and $36 million in 2024-25, Murray bet on himself this past offseason by passing up on an opportunity to sign a three-year, $145 million extension in hopes of making an All-NBA roster and earning a supermax contract eligibility, which would allow him to earn up to $303 million over five years in his next deal. However, he will not meet the criteria after failing to reach the 65-game threshold for league awards and honors.
Nonetheless, Murray is undeniably happy in Denver if his comments from Wednesday are any indication and eager to sign a long-term pact with the Nuggets when the time comes, which should have Denver fans feeling good about the current championship window of the franchise staying open as long as he and Jokic are around.