5 post-retirement jobs Jason Kelce would be amazing at
Just because Jason Kelce is no longer playing football does not mean he is done doing work.
By John Buhler
March 4 will always be remembered as the day Jason Kelce told us he was done playing football, bro. We have been so incredibly lucky to have such a glorious human being being the anchor of one of the NFL's best-run franchises for well over a decade. Kelce will be a Pro Football Hall of Famer, just like his younger brother Travis Kelce will be once he is done with catching passes for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kelce may not have the moves like Jagger his younger brother possesses, but he helped build the Kelce Brothers into the Kelce Men. The former Cincinnati center won a Super Bowl back in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing for another only two years ago. With big dad energy coursing through his veins, it was inevitable that Kelce was going to retire at some point. He was a year-to-year player.
So now what? What is Kelce to do with all of that new free time on his hands? Probably doing dad things until his little heart can't take it anymore. We'll keep the green dot up for you until the good lord says it is time for you to go. But in the meantime, let's try our best to figure out some of the best jobs Kelce could have in his post-retirement life. Will he leave the game entirely, or could he stick around?
He can do whatever he wants, but I want him to do one of these five occupations as a new retiree.
5. This majestic specimen has to be a most svelte hot yoga instructor
Picture this. You have a former professional athlete with the dexterity of Kevin James, the body hair of the late, great Robin Williams and the passion of one Rex Kwon Do. I'd tell you what I'd do, Peter. I would go to that hot yoga studio, get my stretch on, while simultaneously opening up my pores in a glorified sauna with a bunch of sweaty bros. I would be right at home, but motivated by a Kelce bro.
Together, we will do more for gyms than Jack Garbarino, who has never been to a gym even once in his life! I do not subscribe to The Movement lifestyle, but rather some hot dude yoga, bruh. While sleeves are optional, the spandex is not. Since we are not in this sweatbox to humiliate each other, we are there to encourage each other to live our best dude lives possible. Biff Poggi loves this place.
With our pores combined, this captain will shed precisely 50 pounds of glorified burger beef off his mid-section to become even more svelte. If there is a way to market this to The Swifties and their boyfriends, then consider me an investor. While I may have to spend a few sessions strictly in child's pose because I'm not about to rip my hamstrings in half in this economy, I have found my new calling.
Buns of Anarchy can step aside because Hot Dude Yoga is sweeping the nation like the Tush Push!