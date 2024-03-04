5 post-retirement jobs Jason Kelce would be amazing at
Just because Jason Kelce is no longer playing football does not mean he is done doing work.
By John Buhler
4. Motivational speaker, mostly because of mummer's parade regalia
This is a job Kelce can do pretty much whenever he likes. Yes, he and his representation will have to figure out what his going rate will be when it comes to speaking engagement fees, but get this dude in front of a microphone and motivate people. I need him to yell at me and 500 of my closest friends while fully decked out in elite Mummer's Parade regalia, just like when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Could this be a pathway toward being a life coach? I don't know. I never needed a life coach, mostly because I don't have that kind of arbitrary money to throw around. What I, and most of us need, is to find ways to channel our perpetual frustrations into something more positive. While Hot Dude Yoga cleanses the body and mind, having a more constructive way to yell at traffic will help me out a ton.
At this point, why even bother drinking a whole pot of coffee anymore? Kelce in mummer's parade regalia is like taking a full carafe of hot java to the freaking dome, bro. If he can get into narration to help further motivate us, there is nothing we as human beings cannot accomplish. Jump? How high? For a man who spent his career in a three-point stance, he is not afraid to say uncomfortable things.
The only person who would hate Kelce getting into the motivational speaking game is Tony Robbins.