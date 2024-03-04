5 post-retirement jobs Jason Kelce would be amazing at
Just because Jason Kelce is no longer playing football does not mean he is done doing work.
By John Buhler
2. Either a clandestine luchador or the next best thing to happen to WWE
To be fair, Kelce already made a living wearing a mask in a combat sport, so what difference does it make if he were to become the greatest luchador since Nacho Libre? I am, I am ... the best thing to happen to WWE since quite honestly Rey Mysterio. While we all know it is Jason Kelce beneath the mask, it just allows him to be more of his true self without any unnecessary pomp and circumstance.
I want to see Kelce and Rob Gronkowski become tag-team partners in a fully-sanctioned event with Pat McAfee calling it. No amount of epic throat tattoos is going to deny me from what I want to see. Let's have them debut at next year's SummerSlam. That is about a year or so out, so that is plenty of time for Kelce to get in the best shape of his life. Absolutely shredded, the man will be unstoppable.
Dressed in more red and green than the Phillie Phanatic, Kelce is going to be the most Philadelphia thing ever. He will be sponsored by Paddy's Pub, doing more work in the ring than the holy triumvirate known as the Birds of War. With the spirit of Rowdy Roddy Piper on his side, the only thing that is going to stop him would be The Trash Man. We all remember what he did to poor old Rickety Cricket.
If Roman Reigns, Big E, Ric Flair and The Rock can transition to wrestling from football, so can Kelce.