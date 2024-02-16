Jason Kelce’s famous Chiefs luchador mask is going home to rightful owners
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce partied with a Kansas City Chiefs luchador mask after Super Bowl 58. Now, he's returning it to its rightful owner.
By Scott Rogust
Jason Kelce may not have been competing in Super Bowl 58, but he was a much-followed figure before, during, and after the game. Jason watched his younger brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs win their third Super Bowl title in the past five years following their 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. While cameras were following Travis celebrating with his girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift, Jason was also filmed living his life. One of the more prominent clips that surfaced was Jason donning a luchador mask, and dancing on stage with DJ Marshmello.
During the latest episode of the Kelceborthers' New Heights podcast, Jason revealed that he found the luchador mask on the dance floor of one of their after-party spots. Well, it seems there has been an update on the origin of the mask.
The luchador mask actually belonged to eight-grader Elijah Smith from Dallas, who told NBC 5 DFW that he gave Kelce the mask, who dropped it and then put it on for a photo, and then unintentionally walked away with it. Smith said he and his friend tried to chase him down but were unable to due to the crowd.
"I gave him my mask and then he dropped it and then picked it back up. Then I got a picture with him wearing it and then I just hung out next to them for five to 10 minutes, they were dancing and everything," said Smith.
Jason Kelce returning Chiefs luchador mask to young fan
Smith said that he saw videos of Kelce wearing the mask on Instagram, and came to the conclusion that he never took it off.
Kelce did receive information that the mask belonged to Smith, and took to Twitter to announce that "Operation Get Elijah His Mask Back" is underway.
"I appreciate everyone bringing this to my attention, and look forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again. Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered," wrote Kelce
Smith's parents said that the mask was a "lucky mask." Additionally, Smith's parents said he brought the mask to a Super Bowl after-party last year and cornerback Trent McDuffie autographed it for him. Smith said ever since he wore it in Arizona for Super Bowl 57, the Chiefs would score a touchdown.
In their pursuit of the luchador mask, Smith said he hopes that Kelce will autograph it before sending it back.
We now know the origin of where the luchador mask came from, and Kelce is returning it to its rightful owner after an eventful night after Super Bowl 58.