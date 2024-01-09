Jim Harbaugh bristled awkwardly when asked about potential NFL move
Michigan completed its miraculous, undefeated, championship-winning season on Monday. Now, all eyes are on Jim Harbaugh.
The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines took home the trophy Monday night, toppling No. 2 Washington 34-13 in the CFP National Championship Game. It was an appropriate capstone for an unconventionally dominant Michigan season. The Wolverines suffered several setbacks, including the suspension of their head coach, but still prevailed unbeaten in the end.
This is Harbaugh's first 15-0 season since arriving in Ann Arbor. It's his first national championship. And, now, we have to talk about his future. That is the nature of the business. The 60-year-old is known to have a lucrative, long-term extension offer on the table. He is also on the radar of multiple NFL teams.
In the post-game press conference, Harbaugh was asked if he envisioned adding a Super Bowl to his extensive list of accomplishments. He did not appreciate the question.
"I just want to enjoy this,” he said. “I hope you give me that. Can I have that? Does it always have to be what’s next, what’s the future?"
Well... it does, unfortunately. There's no way for Harbaugh to avoid these questions. The national championship game happens to coincide with 'Black Monday,' when NFL head coaches are traditionally kicked to the curb. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders both fired their coaches on Monday, joining the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders as teams in the market for a new lead play-caller.
Harbaugh was never going to say, "yep, I'm interested in leaving Michigan," right after winning the national title game, surrounded by players and coaches. But, it's notable that he did not offer an unequivocal rejection of the concept. He essentially asked for time and space to enjoy Michigan's win.
It's unwise to place too much stock in spur-of-the-moment comments influenced by the hazy elation of victory, but one could read Harbaugh's comments as a tacit admission. Especially when one considers how frequently Harbaugh has denied NFL rumors in the past. He is going to have several aggressive NFL suitors. It would take a lot to pry him away from the comfort and stability of his gig at Michigan, but there is a certain allure to competing at the highest level and gunning for a Super Bowl.
Before landing at Michigan, Harbaugh spent four years coaching the San Francisco 49ers. He made it to the Super Bowl in 2013, but suffered a defeat to his older brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens. There is concrete reported interest in Harbaugh from the Chargers and Commanders. Expect more teams to join the mix if Harbaugh shows a true inclination to try the pros again.
For now, however, Harbaugh wants to stay in the moment and celebrate with his team. It's hard to go 15-0. He deserves to let it soak in.