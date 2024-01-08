NFL Black Monday tracker: Complete list of coach firings so far [UPDATED]
The day following the final games of the NFL season is always a dark one around the league. As front offices set up for the offseason, some coaches won't survive black Monday.
By Mark Powell
It's a dark day in the NFL. Most head coaches go through at least one miserable Black Monday experience during their NFL tenures. This season is no different, as owners and front offices prepare for a long offseason ahead. For 18 NFL teams, that starts on Monday, as only 14 teams can make the NFL Postseason.
Unlike past seasons, a few head coaches avoided a Black Monday scare thanks to in-season firings, such as Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders and Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers. Even some assistants, like Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada and Bills OC Ken Dorsey, were let go in the middle of the season, thus breaking from tradition.
Still, 2024 Black Monday is sure to bring with it some interesting storylines, most notably whatever happens to Bill Belichick.
Jaguars fire DC Mike Caldwell, more defensive staff
Late on Black Monday, the Jaguars fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell "as well as other defensive staff members", as reported by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
The Jaguars collapsed in the second half of the season, watching a big lead in the AFC South dissipate and ultimately missing out on the playoffs. While the offense was far from perfect, the defense was far more problematic. Now, head coach Doug Pederson will try to start remedying that with his next hires.
New York Giants parting ways with Wink Martindale, more assistants
The Giants are likely to part ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who was often at odds with Brian Daboll.
New York also fired their offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.
Atlanta Falcons fire Arthur Smith on Black Monday
The Falcons let Arthur Smith go shortly after midnight on the east coast. Smith failed to take his team in the playoffs in either of his three seasons in charge. Atlanta selected three offensive players for his scheme in each of his NFL Drafts in charge, including Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson. Smith then failed to get the likes of Pitts or Robinson the ball on a consistent basis, infuriating fans and fantasy football managers alike. Perhaps he was better suited to remain an offensive coordinator.
Washington Commanders fire Ron Rivera, create search firm for next head coach
Ron Rivera was always a sitting duck this season. Rivera tried to plead his case the last few weeks, suggesting the Commanders had finally removed some of his non-coaching job duties, allowing him to more freely do his job. Yet, Washington fell to the Cowboys again on Sunday in lopsided fashion. The Commanders hired a search firm led by Bob Myers and Rick Spielman to find the next Washington head coach, and lead their organization into the future.
Carolina Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer
The Panthers fired general manager Scott Fitterer after another disastrous season which saw little to no improvement from rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Fitterer and Frank Reich made the decision to trade up for Young in the first place, thus giving the Bears their 2024 first-round pick in the process. That trade will provide Chicago with the No. 1 selection this April. Fitterer also hired Reich in the first place, a decision which backfired rather quickly.