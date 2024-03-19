John Collins' reward for trying to block Anthony Edwards: A head injury
John Collins made a daring play trying to block a shot from Anthony Edwards. His reward will be living in infamy as the victim of one of the best dunks of the year ... and a concussion.
By Curt Bishop
Monday night was a mixed bag for Utah Jazz big man John Collins.
Collins scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds in his 20 minutes last night as the Jazz fell 114-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. But it certainly wasn't a bed of roses for the Jazz center.
Collins made an attempt to block a dunk from Anthony Edwards. Not only was he unsuccessful, but he also suffered a head contusion in the process.
Fortunately, X-rays did not show a concussion, but it still wasn't pleasant for him as the Jazz walked away with a disappointing loss that cost them some ground in the standings. And Collins is getting tested for a concussion today.
Collins drops 11, but suffers head contusion
Monday night certainly was an interesting one for Collins.
While he put together a solid performance and even put in the effort to try and stop a dunk by Edwards, he ultimately paid a hefty price. In addition to his head contusion, he was also completely posterized by the Timberwolves star.
So, again, Monday brought a mixed bag for the Jazz big man, who ultimately left the game after his suffering his injury.
Collins wasn't the only player who paid a significant price on Edwards dunk, however. Edwards himself suffered a dislocated finger. But it was a sacrifice the Timberwolves star was willing to make.
"It gives me chills, man," Edwards said. "Because I always dreamed of dunking on somebody like that."
Collins stands at 6-9, while Edwards stands at just 6-4.
This season, Collins has appeared in 63 games, averaging 14.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per contest. He also is shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 77.6 from the line.
Hopefully, Collins recovers quickly and can get back in the lineup for the Jazz. However, it doesn't look like the Jazz will be tasting the playoffs this year, as they slipped further in the standings with their loss to Minnesota.