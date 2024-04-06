Juan Soto’s home opener cleats have everyone thinking he’s destined to stay in Bronx
New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto appears to be happy in his newfound home, and his custom-made cleats for the home opener have many believing he will stay in the Bronx beyond this season.
By Lior Lampert
Slugger Juan Soto made his pinstripes debut for the New York Yankees when the team hosted the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for their 2024 home opener, which had the Bronx buzzing more than usual.
In preparation for his highly anticipated debut, Soto had a pair of Under Armour cleats customized, highlighting some of the marquee destinations, customs, and traditions the Big Apple has become known for, which has everyone under the impression that the three-time All-Star will sign a long-term contract with the Yankees when the time comes.
Juan Soto’s custom-made cleats for home opener suggest he will stay in New York
The cleats were designed by Stadium Custom Kicks, featuring depictions of Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge, the Yankee Stadium subway stop sign, a Broadway Playbill, the phrase “SOTO LOVES NEW YORK,” and LED laces which represent the bright lights of the city that never sleeps, per sports business analyst Darren Rovell.
Soto appears to be settling into his new home, if his hot start to the season and custom-made cleats are any indication, further validating the recent comments made by legendary Yankees outfielder Dave Winfield regarding his future in New York – which is an encouraging sign if you are the Bronx Bombers or a member of their fanbase.
The Blue Jays spoiled Soto’s debut performance at Yankee Stadium, defeating the Yanks 3-0. And he struggled, going 0-for-4 at the plate and striking out twice. But he will have plenty of time to settle into his hometown ballpark should he sign an extension and forego free agency at the conclusion of the 2024 MLB season.
However, the 2019 World Series champion is reportedly seeking an average annual value similar to that of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani in his next deal, who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract this past offseason.