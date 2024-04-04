Yankees legend has good news about Juan Soto’s future in New York
One former legendary New York Yankees outfield suggests Juan Soto is all smiles in the Big Apple, expressing optimism that he will remain a Bronx Bomber for the foreseeable future.
By Lior Lampert
Amid reports that New York Yankees slugger and 2019 World Series champion Juan Soto could potentially be seeking a long-term contract extension at or around the average annual value of two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, former Bronx Bomber and Hall of Famer Dave Winfield gave fans good news about the three-time All-Star and his future with the franchise.
Soto is apparently a fan of the Big Apple, Winfield told Scott Thompson of Fox News Digital when discussing the Yankees’ hot start to the 2024 MLB campaign, suggesting that he will re-sign with New York after what will be a successful season.
Yankees legend Dave Winfield is confident Juan Soto will stay in New York beyond 2024
“So, he’ll [Soto] have a good year, and I think he’ll be smiling at the end of the year, too, because people will say, ‘Are you available?’” Winfield said. “I don’t want to get into free agency talk and all that kind of stuff. But I know he likes New York,” the former 12-time All-Star added.
Soto has gotten off to a blistering start for the Yankees this season. So perhaps Winfield is onto something.
Through 34 plate appearances, Soto has recorded a .345/.441/.483 slash line. He ranks 23rd amongst qualifying batters in on-base percentage thus far, with one home run and four RBIs to show for it.
Moreover, Soto is contributing significantly to the 6-1 start the Yankees have enjoyed in ways beyond power hitting, including an incredible defensive play on Opening Day to save the game-tying run from being scored.
Whether or not the Yanks are willing to meet Soto’s reported asking price remains to be seen. He and MLB super agent Scott Boras are reportedly “after records” with free agency on the horizon, per Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic ($), with contract negotiations expected to start at $500 million.
But if the recent comments of Winfield are any indication, maybe the slugger would be willing to take a hometown discount to stay in New York.