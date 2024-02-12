Justin Bieber fans are furious he didn't make Super Bowl halftime show cameo
The first half of Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs featured fewer fireworks than expected, with the score sitting at 10-3 Niners. A game featuring dynamic playmakers for San Francisco and Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City was set up to be a shootout, but it was the defenses that stole the show.
The halftime show was primed to wake fans who expected more offense and to entertain those who didn't want to watch football, to begin with. Usher was the headliner, but we all knew he was going to bring special guests out with him, as most halftime performers do.
After Justin Bieber performed for the first time in over a year at the NHL All-Star Game, fans were enamored with the idea that he was going to join his friend and longtime mentor on stage at the halftime show. Bieber was in Las Vegas at the Super Bowl, so it made too much sense considering their relationship. Unfortunately to the Beliebers out there, Justin did not make an appearance after all.
Justin Bieber fans take to Twitter to vent frustrations after Bieber doesn't make Super Bowl halftime appearance
Usher brought out a slew of talented artists to join him on stage including Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris, but Bieber was the biggest snub of all. Nobody expected Taylor Swift, another star in the crowd, to come and perform, but Bieber made too much sense, especially after what he had done earlier this month in Toronto.
The NFL did a great job helping a large sector of fans relive their childhood with Usher performing some absolute classics, but it's really hard to please everyone. Justin Bieber fans are less than pleased, to say the least.
Bieber fans held onto hope until the very end that Usher might've saved the best for last, but alas, he did not show. All Bieber's fans can hope for now is the camera to show his face in the crowd so they all know he's doing alright and having a good time.