Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show setlist: Every song, guest appearance
Every year at the Super Bowl, several performers take the stage, either at the halftime show or for the pregame festivities. Here is a list of who will be performing at the big game
By Curt Bishop
The Super Bowl is always a fun event. There's obviously the big game, but the commercials and the performers often add a little extra flair. It usually draws the most views of all televised events in the United States in any given year with everything that takes place. And a big part of that, especially for non-diehard NFL fans, is the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Usher performing.
This year's Super Bowl was certainly a treat, and it was full of several great and inspiring performances during the pregame festivities and of course the halftime show with Usher.
Unfortunately, Tiesto, who was set to be the first in-game DJ to perform at the Super Bowl, was forced to back out due to a family emergency, but the performances were still something to behold.
But Usher was out there performing the hits courtesy of Apple Music. Here's what he preformed during the famed halftime show.
Here is the full setlist that Usher performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and who came out as a guest star with him.
- Caught Up
- U Don't Have to Call
- Superstar - he only played a snippet of this song, the first two lines with an intro of Usher talking
- Love In This Club
- If I Ain't Got You (Alicia Keys appeared to sing her song with Usher joining)
- My Boo (with Alicia Keys)
- Confessions Pt. II
- Burn
- U Got It Bad (with H.E.R.)
- Bad Girl (with H.E.R.) - only a snippet played of this song.
- OMG (with Will.I.Am)
- Turn Down for What (Lil Jon guest appearance playing his song)
- Yeah! (with Lil Jon and Ludacris)
Usher played the hits but went deep into his catalogue as well. He also brought out some big guest appearances with Alicia Keys coming on and playing piano for two songs, H.E.R. playing guitar and providing some vocals on two songs, and then a banger of a finale with Lil Jon and Ludacris joining him for "Yeah!"
Who else performed at Super Bowl 58?
Andra Day sang Lift Every Voice and Sing
This year, Andra Day was tapped to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Her performance took place during the pregame festivities.
Day has earned a Grammy Award, a Children's and Family Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a nomination for an Academy Award.
Day's performance was certainly inspiring as she provided the fourth annual rendition of the uplifting song prior to the big game. The Grammy Award winner is set to release her third album entitled "Cassandra" later this month.
Reba McEntire sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl 58
This year, the National Anthem was sung by none other than Country Music legend Reba McEntire.
McEntire is obviously no stranger to the National Anthem, having sang the song multiple times during here legendary career, with her most recent rendition prior to the Super Bowl taking place at the 2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
The Country Music Hall of Famer was tapped to sing the Anthem again this year and performed it quite well at the Super Bowl.
Post Malone performed America the Beautiful
McEntire and Day were joined by rapper Post Malone during the pregame festivities.
The famous rapper and two-time Billboard Music Award winner provided this year's rendition of "America the Beautiful prior to the big game.