Kansas City Chiefs: Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among QBs with more than one Super Bowl win?
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is in great company when it comes to winning it all. Here’s a look at where he stands in this very rare air.
8. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
He was the third of three quarterback selections in the first 11 picks of the 2004 NFL Draft. It would not be a shock to see Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger all wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Big Ben” did it a little better than the other two and it was more than just the numbers.
He unexpectedly made his NFL debut in Week 2 of ’04 when starter Tommy Maddox went down. The team would not lose a game when he was in the starting lineup, but it all came apart in the AFC title game at home against the Patriots.
Roethlisberger would play under head coach Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin and the Steelers would reach three Super Bowls in six seasons. He helped win titles in 2005 and 2008, the former as a sixth-seed in the AFC playoffs. The second was a thriller in Tampa, and his six-yard TD connection with Santonio Holmes in the right corner of the end zone with 35 seconds to play was one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl annals.
Perhaps more was expected in the latter years. The team came up short too many times in the playoffs. “Big Ben” finished his 18-year career as one of only eight players with at least 400 touchdown passes (418), and he ranks fifth in NFL history with 64,088 passing yards.
7. Roger Staubach, Cowboys
Roger Staubach was a member of the Naval Academy and because he had made a commitment to service, he wound up being drafted in the 10th round of the 1964 NFL Draft (he was selected by the Chiefs in the AFL Draft that same year). Regardless, he didn’t take the field for Tom Landry’s team until 1969. By the time his career ended in 1969, he had established himself as one of the league’s great field generals who never called it quits until the clock read 0:00.
He was a two-time Super Bowl champion and earned game MVP honors in 1971 (VI). The 1977 Cowboys were a total team and coasted through that postseason on the way to a 27-10 win over the Broncos (XII) at the Superdome.
There were two other Super Bowl appearances, epic battles with the Steelers that resulted in a pair of four-point losses in 1975 (X) and 1978 (XIII). Mostly, there was “Captain Comeback” and plays such as the “Hail Mary” at Minnesota in the 1975 playoffs, and a stunning 30-28 victory at San Francisco in the 1972 playoffs when Staubach and company trailed, 28-13.