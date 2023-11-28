Kansas City Chiefs: Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among QBs with more than one Super Bowl win?
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is in great company when it comes to winning it all. Here’s a look at where he stands in this very rare air.
6. Terry Bradshaw, Steelers
It was a different era and it was a time in which you could invest a first-round pick on a quarterback and the team could be a little patient. Terry Bradshaw was the first overall pick in 1970 by a Pittsburgh Steelers club that had appeared in one playoff game (and lost) in its first 37 seasons and was coming off a 1-13 campaign.
The raw talent made his share of mistakes. In his fifth season, he gave way to Joe Gilliam as the team’s starter. He got his job back, lost it again, and then finally turned the corner late in the 1974 season. He would be at the helm of four Super Bowl title teams in six years and was the game’s MVP in the last two (XIII and XIV).
Much is made of his career touchdown pass (212) to interception (210) differential of plus-2. It wasn’t much better in the postseason (30-26). However, Bradshaw had a habit of coming up big in those four Super Bowls with memorable drives (Super Bowl IX) and clutch TD passes to Lynn Swann and John Stallworth.
5. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
He’s in his sixth season as Andy Reid’s main man behind center. If the previous five years are a barometer, the Chiefs will be playing football deep into January and perhaps in February.
It is a distinct possibility that if this subject is revisited in a year or two, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be a little higher on this list. The organization moved up in the 2017 NFL Draft to secure his services and he sat out the vast majority of his rookie season.
In each of the past five years (2018-22), Reid’s team has not only won the AFC West but has hosted the conference title game. The Chiefs have made three trips to the Super Bowl and came away with victories in 2019 (LIV) and 2022 (LVII).
To date, he’s played and started 91 regular-season contests. He’s already thrown for 27,158 yards, 212 scores and only 58 interceptions. The postseason numbers may be more impressive. In 14 games, he’s thrown five times as many TD passes (35) as interceptions (7). Those scoring tosses already rank eighth in NFL postseason history.