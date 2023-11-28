Kansas City Chiefs: Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among QBs with more than one Super Bowl win?
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is in great company when it comes to winning it all. Here’s a look at where he stands in this very rare air.
4. Peyton Manning, Colts and Broncos
Only two players in NFL annals have thrown for more yards and more TD passes in NFL history. He was a 14-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro and a five-time NFL Most Valuable Player. Peyton Manning spent his first 13 seasons with the Colts and led the club to a pair of Super Bowl appearances (1-1).
He sat out all of 2011 (neck), was released by Indianapolis and spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos. Again, he led that team to two Super Bowls. He threw for an NFL record 5,477 yards and 55 scores in 2013, but the team was blasted by the Seahawks (XLIX). Two years later, he squeezed out what he left and wound up a Super Bowl 50 champion, with a huge assist from a spectacular defense.
While Manning was sensational during the regular season, he didn’t have the same kind of impact in the playoffs. In 27 postseason games, he threw 40 touchdown passes but was picked off 25 times. In the season in which he led the Colts to a win in Super Bowl XLI (he was named game MVP), he threw three TD passes and seven interceptions. That shortcoming was enough to keep him out of the Top 3 on this list.
3. Bart Starr, Packers
There were five NFL championships in a seven-year span from 1961-67. Obviously, three of those titles were before the Super Bowl Era began in 1966. Again, this is a look at the careers of the 13 quarterbacks who own at least two Super Bowl rings. It would be silly to ignore what Bart Starr and the Green Bay Packers accomplished throughout the decade.
Starr was actually drafted one spot lower than Tom Brady (199). He was the 200th overall selection in the 17th round in 1956. The former University of Alabama product led the NFL in completion percentage four times in 16 seasons. He and Green Bay’s fortunes changed dramatically with the hiring of head coach Vince Lombardi in 1959.
The passing game was different during Starr’s era, but it didn’t prevent him from completing 57.4 percent of his throws for 24,718 yards and 152 scores (138 interceptions). Under Lombardi and Starr, the Packers were 77-23-4 in nine seasons.
The two-time Super Bowl MVP’s resume is indeed impressive. A 9-1 slate is enhanced by a 61.0 completion percentage, to go along with 15 TD passes and just three interceptions. His only postseason touchdown run of his career was the fabled one-yard sneak in the 1967 NFL Championship Game aka the “Ice Bowl.”