Kansas City Chiefs: Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among QBs with more than one Super Bowl win?
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is in great company when it comes to winning it all. Here’s a look at where he stands in this very rare air.
10. Troy Aikman, Cowboys
Much like Miami’s Bob Griese, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman doesn’t have gaudy career numbers. He was the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, which was the first season for head coach Jimmy Johnson. Aikman and the Cowboys took their lumps early on, but things changed for the best in 1991.
That year, Johnson and the team hired Norv Turner to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The move had a huge impact on Aikman, and the team would embark on a run that saw them reach the playoffs eight times in nine years. While Turner spent only three seasons in Dallas, he made his mark.
Aikman finished his 12-year career with a 61.5 completion percentage and 32,942 yards through the air. He threw only 165 touchdown passes (141 interceptions), but many of Dallas’ trips to the end zone came via fellow Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Aikman was a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time NFL champion and the MVP of Super Bowl XXVII. That 1992 postseason saw him hit on 68.5 percent of his passes for 795 yards, eight scores and zero picks.
9. John Elway, Broncos
He was the first overall pick in the 1983 NFL draft by the then-Baltimore Colts. Stanford University star John Elway had no desire to play for an organization that had fallen on hard times. There was a deal with the Denver Broncos, and the future Hall of Famer spent 16 seasons in the Mile High City.
There was some success but plenty of heartbreak early. Thanks to “The Drive” in the 1986 AFC Championship Game at Cleveland, the Broncos would make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1977.
There were three trips to the “Big Game” in four years, but they added up to lopsided losses, by a combined 136-40 score, to the Giants (39-20), Redskins (42-10) and 49ers (55-10). Being a one-man show got you to the Super Bowl, but the talented performer needed help.
Elway closed out his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion. Running back Terrell Davis played major roles in those wins, although Elway was named Super Bowl XXXIII in the final game of his impressive career. He is one of only 14 plays in NFL history to throw at least 300 touchdown passes.