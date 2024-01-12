3 Kenny Pickett replacements not named Russell Wilson
With 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett struggling in his first two seasons as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, could it be time for a change?
By Lior Lampert
2. Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks
After struggling with the Auburn Tigers in his first three seasons in college, Bo Nix transferred to the University of Oregon in hopes of better results. The decision proved to pay dividends for both Nix and the Oregon Ducks and his outlook for the 2024 NFL Draft, who is projected to go as a first-round pick this offseason.
Nix had a remarkable 2023 season, completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,508 yards to go with 45 touchdown passes, only throwing three interceptions in the process. During his three seasons at Auburn, Nix never threw more than 16 touchdown passes. He also provided the Ducks with a versatile quarterback who isn’t afraid to make plays with his legs, rushing for 234 yards and six touchdowns on 54 attempts. His efforts led to him earning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors while also finishing third in the 2023 Heisman Trophy Voting.
At 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, Nix possesses good size to be a mobile NFL quarterback. If he can continue to make notable strides as a passer the way he has at Oregon over the past two seasons, it could turn him into a dangerous dual-threat option who can beat teams with both his arm and his rushing prowess.
The question is: Do the Steelers want to spend that type of draft capital to select another quarterback who still needs to develop after seeing how the Pickett situation has played out?