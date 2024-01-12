3 Kenny Pickett replacements not named Russell Wilson
With 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett struggling in his first two seasons as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, could it be time for a change?
By Lior Lampert
Since being selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has a 14-10 record as a starter. However, the winning has not correlated with productive play from Pickett, with the Steelers winning a majority of those games on the back of their defense and rushing attack.
So, could the Steelers replace Pickett? There will certainly be a variety of options available to them this offseason if they choose to move on from Pickett.
Kenny Pickett has been underwhelming as an NFL starter
In 24 games as an NFL starting quarterback, Pickett has eclipsed 300 passing yards just once. Additionally, Pickett has only had one game with multiple touchdown passes in that span. To put that in perspective, rookies such as Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants and fifth-round selection Aidan O’Connell of the Las Vegas Raiders each had multiple games with two or more touchdown passes in their limited time as starters just this season.
The Steelers offense has also looked much more efficient and productive under third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph since he took over as the team’s starter in Week 16 while Pickett continues to recover from an ankle injury.
Could we have already seen Pickett’s last start as a Steeler? CBS’ Cody Benjamin projects the Steelers to sign Russell Wilson, who is currently on the outs with the Denver Broncos, this offseason to a lucrative multi-year contract. However, given the likelihood that the Steelers will be in a bidding war of sorts for Wilson’s service, these three players make for viable replacement options should they miss out on the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
3. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, also known as your favorite player’s favorite player, has caught the attention of many recently by foregoing head coach Dennis Allen’s victory formation play call and running up the score against the Atlanta Falcons in what was already a Week 18 blowout victory, including the Kelce brothers (Travis and Jason).
“From all the guys I know that have played with him [Winston], everybody loves him,” Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles said during their most recent New Heights podcast episode.
In addition to being a personality players love having in the locker room, we have seen flashes throughout his career of why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Winston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, even if he hasn't been consistently productive. Known for his historic 30-30 season in 2019, Winston also became one of nine quarterbacks to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season that year.
Since signing with the Saints in 2020, Winston has done a better job of taking care of the football. In 2021, when he started seven games for the Saints, Winston boasted a 14:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio while guiding the team to a 5-2 record in that span.
At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Winston is a big body known for his big arm, which sounds eerily similar to how Steelers fans would describe all-time great and Super Bowl Champion Ben Roethlisberger, who quarterbacked the franchise from 2004-21. Winston’s skillset pairs well with wide receiver George Pickens, who has proven himself to be one of the NFL’s most lethal deep threats.