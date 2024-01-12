3 Kenny Pickett replacements not named Russell Wilson
With 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett struggling in his first two seasons as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, could it be time for a change?
By Lior Lampert
1. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
After losing his starting job to second-round rookie Will Levis, it seems as though Ryan Tannehill’s tenure with the Tennessee Titans could be coming to an end. After finishing with a losing record for the second consecutive season, the Titans have also elected to move on from head coach Mike Vrabel. The franchise is also moving on from living Titans legend and running back Derrick Henry after eight seasons with the team, suggesting they are looking for a fresh start in 2024.
Tannehill is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should have no shortage of suitors as a proven veteran quarterback who has led multiple franchises to playoff appearances. Most notably, he guided the Titans to an AFC Championship appearance in 2019.
Despite losing his job to Levis earlier this season, Tannehill started the final three games of the regular season while Levis was dealing with an injury. Tannehill completed at least 65 percent of his passes in all three starts and even helped the Titans pull off an upset victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 to eliminate them from the playoffs, showing he is still capable of helping a team win games.
Tannehill’s experience and ability to play mistake-free football paired with an elite Steelers defense would make them a force to be reckoned with in the AFC.