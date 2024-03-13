Kirk Cousins sends emotional message to Vikings, fans amid Falcons departure
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said goodbye to the fans after signing with the Atlanta Falcons.
By Mark Powell
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons during the legal tampering period this week on a four-year, $180 million contract which included a lot of guaranteed money. The Falcons got their quarterback, and as a team which is perennially a QB away, they paid for it.
As for the Vikings, they moved on rather quickly, signing Sam Darnold on a far cheaper deal. The Vikes could also draft a quarterback in the first round this April, as Darnold would be an ideal bridge QB as they develop their QB of the future.
Vikings plans aside, though, Cousins meant a lot to the Minneapolis community. He was active in charities across the city and was a beloved player while on the Vikings. Unfortunately, his tenure in Minnesota ultimately fell short of Super Bowl expectations, but the Vikings did win the division in 2022 and made the postseason three times with Cousins at the helm.
Cousins will always have fond memories of Minnesota, and he thanked fans for showing him support all these years.
Kirk Cousins thanks Vikings fans, moves on to Atlanta
The Falcons have done a tremendous job building through their defense and skill positions the past few offseasons. Atlanta nearly made the playoffs last season despite featuring Desmond Ridder at quarterback for the majority of the year. Ridder remains on the roster, but as a distant backup at best.
The risk in signing Cousins is that he is coming off a traumatic knee injury. He's also about to turn 36 years old, and despite the success of one Tom Brady late in his career, quarterbacks can break down around that age.
The Falcons and Cousins pairing will ultimately be judged by division titles and NFC Postseason success. Atlanta has built its team the right way, and levied their connection to Cousins family (his wife is from Georgia) to land their star quarterback.