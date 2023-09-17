3 Las Vegas Raiders to blame for Week 2 blowout loss to Bills
The Las Vegas Raiders were blown out on the road against the Buffalo Bills. In a rebound game for Josh Allen, there is plenty of blame to go around.
By Mark Powell
Las Vegas Raiders to blame: Josh McDaniels
How much mediocrity does Mark Davis need to watch before he finally pulls the trigger on McDaniels, who has always thrived as an offensive coordinator but failed in his attempt to make the transition to head coach. McDaniels is on the hot seat for good reason, and if he doesn't turn around this offense in short order, he'll have one foot out the door.
McDaniels spoke to the significant challenge the Raiders faced against a talented Bills defense heading into this week. It's safe to say he failed to live up to his own expectations, despite some of the talented players on his offense like Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.
"Yeah, significant," McDaniels said. "They've invested a lot of draft picks and or resources into the defensive line. They got a really good front. They're really well coached. This is one of the finest coaching staffs in the entire National Football League. They use their personnel very wisely. They rotate a lot of players in there, so you're rarely going to see them where they're gassed because they've got enough guys, enough depth in there and they're all productive. They have pass rushers inside, pass rushers on the edge."
At some point, McDaniels and the Raiders front office is going to run out of players and position coaches to blame. It all starts at the top.