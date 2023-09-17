3 Las Vegas Raiders to blame for Week 2 blowout loss to Bills
The Las Vegas Raiders were blown out on the road against the Buffalo Bills. In a rebound game for Josh Allen, there is plenty of blame to go around.
By Mark Powell
Despite a narrow Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders came crashing back down to earth against the Buffalo Bills. Vegas looked downright sloppy offensively, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After scoring just 17 points in their opener, Vegas followed up that effort with a 10-point display against Buffalo. Very little is working on that side of the ball for the Raiders.
Meanwhile, the defense wasn't much better. Vegas gave up 38 points to a talented Bills offense. However, this came just one week after Buffalo was shut down by the New York Jets without Aaron Rodgers. Buffalo had a point to prove, and they did just that against a Raiders team which never saw it coming.
Now in Las Vegas for a few seasons, the Raiders are about to feel the wrath of a large media market with very little else to cover right now.
Las Vegas Raiders to blame: Jimmy Garoppolo
The Josh McDaniels-Jimmy Garoppolo duo simply isn't cutting it for the Raiders. Even sitting at 1-1, it's time for Vegas to consider all of their options. Could Jarrett Stidham really be that much worse than Garoppolo has been in two games of regular-season action?
Garoppolo is an average signal-caller at best. He was routinely blamed for the San Francisco 49ers shortcomings, especially in the postseason, yet he received another opportunity with the Raiders. Expect McDaniels to sing Garoppolo's praises even after a loss. We're not at the point in the season where McDaniels would consider benching a QB he has so much familiarity with, but we're not that far off, either.
McDaniels is fighting for his job this season. He doesn't have time to sit around and watch Garoppolo blow it, let alone on a team that has postseason potential on both sides of the ball.