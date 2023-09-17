3 Las Vegas Raiders to blame for Week 2 blowout loss to Bills
The Las Vegas Raiders were blown out on the road against the Buffalo Bills. In a rebound game for Josh Allen, there is plenty of blame to go around.
By Mark Powell
Las Vegas Raiders to blame: DC Peter Graham
As much blame as McDaniels and Garoppolo deserve for this dumpster fire of a performance, the defense played even worse than the offense. Yes, Buffalo is talented, but they're just a week removed from getting manhandles by the New York Jets defense. The Raiders have an obvious weakness on their hands, and it starts on the defensive side of the football.
Considering the division Vegas plays in -- prominently featuring Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes -- they could be in for a rude awakening once they face the Chargers and Chiefs this season. Graham needs to scheme a better pass rush if they are to survive such an onslaught, and this is a group that has Maxx Crosby at their disposal.
Graham turned 43 years old this offseason, and his last prominent job was as the New York Giants DC back in 2020-21. While they faired well against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, that's not saying much given what we know about Wilson's play the last few seasons.
In their first true test of the season, Las Vegas failed, and much of that can be blamed on Graham. This entire coaching staff deserves to be on the hot seat.