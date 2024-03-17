Latest Steelers, Justin Fields trade update should make Russell Wilson nervous
Russell Wilson is the starter. For now...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have completely revamped their quarterback room in one offseason, going from the underwhelming trio of Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph to a slightly less underwhelming duo of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
All indications are that even after acquiring Fields, Wilson will begin the season as the team's starter. Starting the season as the starter, however, does not mean finishing. Wilson will have to play well from start to finish to last the entire 2024 campaign in the starting role.
The latest update regarding the trade that sent Justin Fields to Pittsburgh only confirmed that Wilson shouldn't feel so comfortable.
Justin Fields handpicking Pittsburgh should make Russell Wilson nervous
Contrary to popular belief, there were several teams interested in acquiring Fields. Turns out, Fields did not want to play for those teams. He specifically wanted the Steelers, which might have impacted the return that Chicago got for the player who was once selected with the No. 11 pick.
One reason to believe Fields would handpick the Steelers of all teams has to do with the quarterback situation. He must see an opportunity for him to step in and play, backing up 35-year-old Wilson who, despite playing pretty well last season, is clearly a shell of his once superstar self.
Wilson is going to get a chance to play, but he's going to have to produce to continue to start. Fields is a 25-year-old who was recently selected in the first round and happens to have an extremely high ceiling. He hasn't kicked it into gear at the NFL level as a passer quite yet, but he's shown glimpses of being an effective passer while, of course, being one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Steelers didn't give much up to get him, but if they didn't like him at all they wouldn't have executed the deal. Wilson should not be thrilled with the idea that Fields handpicked the team in which he was just named the starter to join. It's his job, but that can change in an eye blink.