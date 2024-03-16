Are the Steelers going to have a QB competition between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson?
Have the Pittsburgh Steelers set the stage for a heated QB competition in training camp?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Justin Fields on Saturday, ending weeks of speculation about the Chicago Bears' plans at the QB position. In the process, it sets up a fascinating conundrum for new Steelers OC Arthur Smith, who now has to decide which QB to start.
Fields was acquired for the small price of a 2025 sixth-round pick, which could turn into a fourth-round pick based on playing time. That is a comically small price for a gifted 25-year-old mega-athlete with three years of NFL starting experience under his belt. Fields wasn't always great in Chicago, but he wasn't terrible. Especially not last season.
It's a dirt-cheap upside swing for the Steelers, made better by the virtually nonexistent price tag on Russell Wilson's one-year contract. This is what we expected when the Steelers signed Russ — a veteran in competition with an upstart youngster. We thought it would be Kenny Pickett, but frankly, Fields is a much better long-term play.
That said, it might not actually be a competition. One source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that "Russ is the starter," with Fields firmly planted in the QB2 role. That could change in time, but with how Pittsburgh handled Pickett's final days with the team, it's clear there is internal belief in Wilson.
Mike Tomlin reached out to Fields personally and was upfront about his backup status, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Fields is "excited" for the new opportunity.
Steelers expected to start Russell Wilson at QB, bring Justin Fields off the bench
Now... should Russ be the uncontested starter? Of course not. He can be the favorite — he can start camp getting QB1 reps — but there's no reason not to light a fire under him. Fields operated on a similar level last season and he's a decade younger. He is also, presumably, under contract through 2025 if the Steelers pick up his $25.7 million club option.
Wilson is the bridge QB; Fields is the future, if he shows enough promise.
The Steelers have reason to be confident in Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl QB who has earned respect. He was not as bad as advertised in Denver last season, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 15 starts. Those are rock-solid, more than okay numbers.
Fields only managed 13 starts for Chicago due to injury. He completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also added 657 yards and four scores on the ground. There is no denying that Wilson is the more stable and productive pocket presence, but Fields' ability to improvise and extend plays with his legs is a unique (and valuable) trait.
Arthur Smith loves to run the football and pound intermediate routes, so Fields is a natural fit on-paper. My expectation would be that Wilson starts the season as QB1, but with a short leash. There is every incentive to see what Fields can do in a new system. Wilson's one-year, prove-it deal does not encourage extra leeway.
Mike Tomlin feels like a coach who will prioritize the veteran — obviously, he is. But, Fields has genuine talent, well beyond the price Pittsburgh paid for him. If there's any sign of a sharper decline from Wilson, expect competition to develop quickly. It's way too early to close the book on Fields' career as a starter.