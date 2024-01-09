3 remaining free agents the the Dodgers should sign, 2 to avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the offseason already, but it would not be surprising to see them make more free agency additions.
2) The Dodgers have no need to explore a Cody Bellinger reunion
After the signing of Teoscar Hernandez, the weakest spot in the lineup is probably right field for the Dodgers. Jason Heyward is coming off a great year, but his track record offensively suggests a decline could be in store for him. Reducing his role and signing a player like Cody Bellinger to play right field might be intriguing, but is not something Los Angeles should realistically be pursuing.
First of all, not all nine spots in the order have to be taken by all-stars. The Dodgers have arguably six position players who could be all-stars in 2024, and that's plenty. Bellinger could be a seventh if the Dodgers were to ever pursue a reunion, but forgetting everything that went wrong at the end of his Dodgers tenure simply can't happen.
Bellinger went from a guy who won an MVP in 2019 to non-tendered just three years later. He had just a 65 OPS+ combining his 2021 and 2022 seasons, which put him among one of the worst hitters in baseball. His ceiling is obviously sky-high, but his floor being what it is should be a non-starter for the Dodgers.
While a Heyward and Manuel Margot platoon might not be super exciting for Dodgers fans, the team can always pursue an upgrade at the deadline if it doesn't end up working out. Signing Bellinger after everything that transpired at the end of his tenure with the team is something they likely won't and should not consider.