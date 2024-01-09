3 remaining free agents the the Dodgers should sign, 2 to avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the offseason already, but it would not be surprising to see them make more free agency additions.
3) The Dodgers should bring Clayton Kershaw back for another year
This might be sentimental, but the Dodgers should absolutely bring Clayton Kershaw back for another run. Yes, the injuries have been piling up. Yes, he's going to miss a large chunk of this upcoming season. Yes, he had another rough playoff start. Still, he's Clayton Kershaw. He's still very good when healthy.
This past season he made 24 starts for the Dodgers and posted a 2.46 ERA in 131.2 innings pitched. His stuff isn't what it once was and his command took a bit of a step back in 2023, but there's no denying that this guy is still an elite pitcher. Somehow, someway, he finds a way to get the opposition out.
The Dodgers aren't a team that is going to care much about the regular season, so Kershaw being hurt to start won't affect them. With so many question marks around pitchers who are currently healthy on this team, having Kershaw as a potential safety net wouldn't be a bad thing.
You can never have enough depth, and Kershaw is as quality a depth piece as a team can have. It wouldn't be super exciting since he can't help out right away, but Dodgers fans should absolutely want to see their guy back.