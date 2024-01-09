3 remaining free agents the the Dodgers should sign, 2 to avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the offseason already, but it would not be surprising to see them make more free agency additions.
1) The Dodgers should sign Marcus Stroman to eat innings for them
The Dodgers rotation, while as talented as any in the league, comes with so many question marks. Yoshinobu Yamamoto should be unbelievable, but how will he adjust to MLB? How will he adjust to pitching every fifth day (if the Dodgers even have him doing that)? How many starts can Tyler Glasnow and Walker Buehler realistically give them without missing substantial time on the IL? How will Bobby Miller fare in his first full season? Who even is the fifth starter?
The answer to that last question as of now would probably be Emmet Sheehan, but he's made just 11 starts in his brief career and had a 4.92 ERA this past season for the Dodgers. He's ultra-talented, but thre Dodgers would really benefit from adding another starter.
The most ideal option out there is probably Jordan Montgomery, but with Monty likely to receive a contract around or even over $150 million, it's just hard to see the Dodgers seriously pursuing him. It's not impossible, especially if they continue to get creative, but it's just hard to see happening. A cheaper option who can still be good for them is Marcus Stroman.
The mostly-durable right-hander has had injury issues in the last two seasons, but has still made 25+ starts in each of his last four full seasons (excluding 2020) and six of his last seven. Stroman's second half struggles from this past season raise the question of whether he's a true ace, but the Dodgers wouldn't need him to be one. They simply need him to take the ball and eat innings, something he's done for much of his career.
Stroman is far from perfect on and off the field, but his ability to take the ball every fifth day and pitch at a relatively high level is something this Dodgers team could use.