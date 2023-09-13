Man of a million voices: Paul George does perfect impressions of Doc Rivers, Charles Barkley and more
In addition to his basketball skills, Paul George has a wide range of talents. Surprisingly, that includes impressions.
By Kdelaney
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Balmer recently joined Paul George on "Podcast P" where George surprised him with a stellar impression of former Clippers coach Doc Rivers. Paul George's secret talent for impersonating is one of the many gems to spawn from Paul George's podcast.
Much like basketball, PG has a deep bag when it comes to impersonations. Aside from Doc Rivers, George can also perfectly emulate former teammate Steven Adams, fellow Clipper Kawhi Leonard, but his finest work is his Charles Barkley. Seriously, if you close your eyes, you can't tell the difference.
Now, the only impression George has to work on is the one where he's a healthy Clippers guard that plays upwards of 60 games in a season. Hopefully, considering the newly proposed resting rules, this is on the horizon for PG.
If this leads to an NBA on TNT segment, featuring Paul George, Keenan Thompson, and Charles Barkley all speaking as Charles Barkley, then so be it. (Please.) Overall, it's a good thing Paul George is already close to Hollywood, because he might have a career in acting after basketball.