NBA rumors: Rockets' hands tied on Porter Jr., Immanuel Quickley extension, new rest rules for stars
The latest NBA rumors include the Rockets' options with Kevin Porter Jr., Immanuel Quickley's contract extension and the NBA's new anti-load-management policy.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Rockets' hands tied on Kevin Porter Jr.
Domestic violence charges have been filed against Kevin Porter Jr. In the wake of this news, Rockets fans called for his immediate removal. However, Rockets correspondent, Roosh Williams, reported that the Rockets are officially out of the picture on this matter. This includes cutting or suspending. Roosh reported via Twitter that the NBA is in complete control of the investigation.
Per Williams: "The NBA is in control of the investigation into Kevin Porter Jr’s arrest for domestic violence charges. The Rockets are not allowed to take any form of action regarding KPJ’s future with the team in the meantime (including cutting or suspending him)."
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the league has jurisdiction to void the contract under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Policy. With that being said, it's likely Porter Jr. will be exempt from on court action. As far as the Rockets go, pretty soon, they may have a new roster spot to fill.