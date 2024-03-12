March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four Out, Last Four In, more on March 12
Champ Week has arrived in college basketball. What does the state of the bubble look like ahead of conference tournament play?
March Madness Bubble Watch: First Four Out
Team
Virginia
Villanova
Pittsburgh
Texas A&M
Conference
ACC
Big East
ACC
SEC
Record
22-9 (13-7)
17-14 (10-10)
21-10 (12-8)
18-13 (9-9)
NET
51
32
44
46
Quad 1 Record
2-6
4-10
2-6
5-6
Quad 2 Record
6-3
5-1
5-2
6-3
Quad 3/4 Record
14-0
8-3
14-2
7-4
Strength Of Schedule
77
14
84
21
Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule
234
47
340
64
Last Game
W 72-57 Vs. Georgia Tech
L 69-67 Vs. No. 10 Creighton
W 81-73 Vs. NC State
W 86-60 At Ole Miss
Next Game
Vs. Clemson/Boston College/Miami 3/14
Vs. DePaul 3/13
Vs. Wake Forest/Notre Dame/Georgia Tech 3/14
Vs. Ole Miss 3/14
A win over Georgia Tech stopped the bleeding for Virginia, who sit just outside the field ahead of the ACC Tournament. Getting a win over Clemson might be enough to get the Cavaliers in the field, depending on how the rest of the bubble falls, but a loss there would almost certainly send them to the NIT.
Villanova got swept to end the season, losing by a bucket at Creighton to face the historic conundrum of being a bubble team with 15 losses if they don't win the Big East Tournament. Beating DePaul in the opening game won't do much but finding a way to beat Marquette, who may not have Tyler Kolek as he works his way back from an oblique injury, could lead to a fascinating debate on Selection Sunday.
Pitt's best win is at Duke when the Blue Devils were down two starters, which may hurt them when added in with their horrendous non-conference strength of schedule. Wake Forest likely is coming in the quarters but the Panthers may need to beat them and North Carolina to put themselves in a good spot on the bubble.
Texas A&M got back on track with three straight wins to end the season and has excellent schedule metrics to go along with five Quad 1 wins. Picking up two wins in the SEC Tournament would probably push them into the field, but that is imperative because a 14-loss at-large team may be a tough sell with four of those defeats coming outside the top two quadrants.